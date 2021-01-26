McARTHUR — Village council met on the evening of Jan. 20, 2021 for their monthly meeting held at the Fireman’s Hall.
At the meeting, financial officer Janie Fannin, announced that with the assistance from Auditor of State’s Local Government Services, the reconciliation to complete the villages audit has been completed. The audit still must be finished and is now able to as the village is no longer considered unauditable.
Juanita Hill was unanimously voted in as president of council for 2021.Voting for committees was done with Dana Peters and Dave Gill on the finance committee.
Other topics discussed include:
possible applic
- ation for the State Farm grant worth up to 15,000 for the fire department
- further grant funding appli
cations for atv’s for use by the fire department to assist with fighting brush fires and other calls made out into the wilder
- ness
decision made to make Clark Pump-n-Shop as the gas station for use by polic
- e and fire
- discussion of possible one way alleys in vill
- age
- sewer use ordinance for new campsites at fair grounds
- gift of a new police vehicle paid for with donated funds
- full equipped with a portion under 10,000 paid for by village
- approval for Dave Gill to look into grant funding for a n
- ew siren
- approval for purchase (with CARES Act fu
- nds) of keyless entry system for the Fireman’s Hall in order to make leasing of the space more secure
- possibility of new fire depar
- tment uniforms as current ones are about 20 years old
- cost of 11,000 to 12,000 per full uniform
