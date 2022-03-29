The Vinton County Commissioners Development Department, through its Microenterprise Business Development Program, will offer business training classes beginning in April.
The classes are for those interested in starting businesses as well as current business owners. Participants may qualify for low interest loans. The class fee is only $50, and scholarships are available to defer all or part of this expense.
If you are not sure what kind of business is right for you, how to finance your business, how to market your business, or how to manage your records, these classes are for you. If you took the class in the past and feel you need a refresher course, you are also welcome to attend.
A short introduction and orientation for the course will be held on April 5 at 6 p.m. This will help you make the decision to commit to the ten class sessions. Participation for the introduction and for the class can be virtual.
To get more information about this option, the class, or to register please call Terri Fetherolf at 596-3529 or email dev.tfetherolf@vintonco.com by April 4.
