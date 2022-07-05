Vinton County Commission dealt with more than a few things Tuesday, a day after the Fourth of July holiday.
Commission approved two resolutions from Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf regarding support for two housing preservation grant applications with the US Department of Agriculture. This program provides grants to sponsoring organizations for the repair or rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.
In other news, commission approved $14,500 for LR Chapman Paving to do some culvert repair work along US 50. Funds for the work come from money held back from another contractor for the project – not taxpayer money.
Also, commission approved a proclamation from Susan Urban with the Vinton County Health Department in support of designating Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day. The county courthouse will have a banner to create awareness. Speaking of the Vinton County Health Department, there will be a health fair between 10-2 on Aug. 20.
And Tony Zartman, deputy director of programs and operations for the Land and Liberty Coalition, provided the commission an overview about alternative energy – wind and solar projects.
Miles Layton is the editor of The Circleville Herald, a sister paper of The Courier.
