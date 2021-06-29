The Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters have announced their schedule for the Fourth of July Celebration. The times scheduled for each event are approximate and may change as the weekend unfolds. The schedule is set as follows:
Friday, July 2:
- 2 p.m. — Queen’s Luncheon by invitation only
- 6 p.m. — Grand Parade through the Village of McArthur
Saturday, July 3:
- 3 p.m . — Little Miss Vinton County contest at VCHS
- 7 p.m. — Miss Vinton County contest at VCHS
- Dusk — fireworks set off from Will Hill
Those wishing to enter into the parade roster should contact Michele Royster at 740-285-2406.
