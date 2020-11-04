The Vinton County Agricultural Society will host the annual election of board directors on November 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the fairgrounds in the Fern Kruger building.
Any member of the Vinton County Agricultural Society who wishes to run for a seat on the Board of Directors must file a petition in the secretary’s office with the signatures of 10 or more members of the society no later than November 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. Petitions are available for pick up in the Secretary’s office Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-2 p.m.
The petition must be complete (all times checked and filled out) when filing or the petition will be removed from being on the ballot. Any member that had previously filed a petition for the November 2,2020 election must refile for the November 23,2020 election. All petitions must be turned in and/or received at the fair office or by mail at P.O. Box 241, McArthur, Ohio 45651 no later than Monday November 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.
This year there are six positions available for a three-year term.
