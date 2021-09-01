MCARTHUR — Vinton County Cancer Research is holding a fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 11, at the old Vinton County High School building located at 307 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio, to raise money to help the cancer patients of Vinton County. All of the money raised stays in Vinton County. Below is a list of events planned for the fundraiser.

  • 5K starting at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
  • Poker run/bike show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. The cost is $15 per bike and $10 per rider.
  • Vendor Fair 12 p.m. to 4.
  • Corn hole tournament 12 p.m. to 4.
  • Inflatables 12 p.m. to 4.
  • Face painting 12 p.m. to 4.
  • 50/50 drawing
  • Cake walks

For more information, contact Randy Yates at 740-590-4376 or email at mail.vintoncountycancer.org. Additionally, visit the Vinton County Cancer Research Facebook page.

