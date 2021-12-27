The Vinton County Democratic Executive Committee will have their monthly meeting on Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton County Community Building. All county Democrats are welcome.
Individuals interested in running for public office on the Democratic ticket in 2022 should plan to regularly attend the monthly meetings. Deadline for filing is Feb. 2.
Bill Beckley, McArthur Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.