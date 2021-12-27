The Vinton County Democratic Executive Committee will have their monthly meeting on Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton County Community Building. All county Democrats are welcome.

Individuals interested in running for public office on the Democratic ticket in 2022 should plan to regularly attend the monthly meetings. Deadline for filing is Feb. 2. 

Bill Beckley, McArthur Ohio

