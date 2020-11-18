The Vinton County Democratic Party will meet on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM for the regular scheduled meeting. The event will take place at the Vinton County Community Building located on St Rt 93 North of McArthur. The public is invited to attend.

