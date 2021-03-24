According to a post on the Vinton County Dog Warden Facebook page, Vinton County Dog Warden Andrea Green has elected to resign her position effective on March 18, 2020. Commissioners are working to fill the position and Green asks for patience during this time.

In the event of an emergency such as a dog bite or an aggressive dog, residents are encouraged to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Dog Pound’s Facebook page wished her well in her new career while proclaiming she will be missed.

