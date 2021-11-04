The Vinton County Health Department on Saturday held its annual Fall County Cleanup Day, an event that encourages Vinton County residents to turn in their trash free of charge.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Vinton County residents turned in items such as appliances, scrap metal, food and beverage cans, cardboard and old newspapers.
Sponsored by the health department and the Galia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Solid Waste Management District, the event was funded by a mosquito control grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, a grant that allowed the department to accept tires for free of charge as well.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the department thanked the event’s volunteers: John and Mary Oakley; Heath Harper; Josh and Jenna Coleman; Lani Simonton; Jimmy Cecil; and Jim Woltz and further thanked Vinton County Health Department staff members Emily Coleman; Christy Reed; MacKenzie Newlun; and Brittany Harper.
“I especially want to thank the residents of Vinton County for their participation in this annual event and their dedication to helping keep Vinton County clean and beautiful,” the post said, adding that the event was “another great success.”
