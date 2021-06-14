McARTHUR — Girls from second to eighth grade, the chance to learn from the best is now. The Vinton County Lady Vikings will be hosting a basketball camp at Vinton County Middle School  from June 21 through June 23.

Younger students, from grades two to five, will take place during the 9 a.m. to noon time slot with sixth to eighth grade girls going from one to four p.m. Cost would be 45 dollars per person for the camp with a t-shirt included. 

With the girls coming off of their historic Division II State Runner-Up run, they are eager to teach a new generation of young players. The camp will focus on the development of basics of the game and skills including ball handling, passing, shooting, cutting, defense, and rebounding. 

Any families or parents of interested young women can reach out to Coach Jones at 740-577-2361.

