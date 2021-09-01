Kiki Barlow

Kiki Barlow, recipient of a scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Children of Members Scholarship competition.

MCARTHUR — During its annual meeting Aug. 14, the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative (BREC) announced Kiki Barlow, a Vinton County High School graduate, as a recipient of its 2021 scholarship outreach program.

Barlow received $2,000 to attend Capital University as a business management major. Barlow also received $1,400 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, a Columbus-based statewide trade association that works on behalf of the state’s electric cooperative network.

