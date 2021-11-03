Editor’s Note: This story originally ran Oct. 26, 2011 edition of The Vinton County Courier. It has been lightly edited from its original version.
BEYOND THE GRAVE — On the train of life, Death is our final stop. Terminus. The end.
Or is it? If area ghost stories are to be believed, the spirits of many a lost soul have stuck around in search of absolution. The old iron furnaces and overgrown rail beds speak to a life that was once surging in this region, but now is but a whisper in books and tales.
And if it is written in books and passed down from the words of our elders, who are we to judge whether things are true?
Behold but a few of Vinton County’s “spooktacular” myths and legends:
• Moonville Tunnel: Oh, my friends, where to begin? Surely by now, many of you have heard most of the legends of Moonville Tunnel, in one form or another. Some are based in fact and many are based on the recollections of two men — Mike Shea and George Tolliver — as recounted in “A History of Moonville Ohio and a Collection of Its Haunting Tales” by William Cullen.
The book tries to sort out the many stories associated with the legendary Moonville Tunnel and is, at least in this ghoulnalist’s opinion, the most all-encompassing collection of Moonville stories yet. The main tale concerns a brakeman or a conductor who was maybe drunk and possibly decapitated but perhaps just had his legs amputated before eventually succumbing to his injuries… you can see how this gets tricky.
What is to be sure, however, is that The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer reported the death of a brakeman in 1859, whose leg was ground into a “shapeless mass” outside Cincinnati Furnace. From there, the story spins into a brakeman was drunk in Moonville Tunnel, fell asleep on the tracks and tried to rise and signal the train to stop while he ran out of the way. Perhaps, says another story, he got drunk at a local saloon and was walking the tracks home. Another account has him falling from between train cars.
There is also the case of the headless conductor. This fellow met his end at a rail stop in Moonville to drop off supplies to a small-pox ridden region. The engineer wasn’t too fond of this idea — hello, epidemic — and supposedly “goosed the throttle” while the conductor inspected a brake line under a freight car. The conductor’s headless body can now be seen walking the tracks at night, swinging a lantern and searching for its lost head.
Chris Woodyard’s “Haunted Ohio,” adds yet another layer to one of the many Moonville Tunnel varietals. In his version, the conductor was having an illicit affair with the engineer’s wife. In a fit of jealousy, the engineer tricked the conductor into checking something under the train. The engineer then ran over the conductor, slicing off his head. Talk about being head over heels in the name of love!
Cullen tells of many other tales that could be connected to the lantern as well. He speaks of several women — any one of which could be known as the “Lavender Lady” ghost who carries the scent when she is near — who met their deaths on the train trestle spanning Raccoon Creek. In one account, backed up by a story printed in The Athens Messenger in 1873, a woman was struck early in the morning, her body thrown to the creek bed below. In another tale, a woman is struck taking a shortcut through the tunnel. A third story yet speaks of a young woman in a blue nightgown, walking the tracks at night to see her lover. She was caught unawares by a train and thusly decapitated.
The Moonville stories are varied tomes indeed and certainly the jewels of Vinton County’s folklore.
• Hope Furnace: But it isn’t just the rails that are haunted — the furnaces that smelt the iron snake are also fraught with legend. Take, for example, the Lake Hope State Furnace, as told in John Kachuba’s “Ghosthunting Ohio.”
One of the whole reasons that Moonville, Hope and other small towns sprung up in the 19th century was because of the iron ore trade. This line of work, however, often came with a price — death. You could die cutting trees to stoke the fires, you could die “slow-roasting” in a coal heap after an unfortunate fall… or die in a firey blaze after tumbling end over end into the chimney as Kachuba’s “Smokin’ Joe” did so very long ago.
As Kachuba tells it, Smokin’ Joe was a signalman who was tasked with rounding the furnace grounds every night on the lookout for Confederate raiders from Kentucky who would pillage the furnaces making weapons for Union soldiers. He climbed the tipple one night in the driving rain to get a better vantage point when he lost his footing and plunged into the fire. Now, some say, you can see his spirit making the rounds and his lantern light flicker in the night.
• Stairway House: In their book series “Haunted Hocking: A Ghost Hunter’s Guide,” Pat and Janette Quackenbush spin many a regional saga, including one about the Stairway House in Zaleski. According to local legend, this house, owned by Sue Maxwell of Historic Host, is home to a staircase from the castle built for Count Peter Zaleski. It also has a rather accommodating g”host” who visits with travelers who stay there. The house was built in 1903 and has been haunted by the ghost of the former owner. According to the Quackenbushes, visitors who have stayed there have been patted on the hand by a second ghost, no doubt taking a cue in politesse from the building’s former owner.
• Caretaker of Bowen Cemetery: Lawrence Everett’s “Ghost and Legends of Southeastern Ohio and Beyond” tells of a tale of the caretaker of Bowen Cemetery. Legend holds that a man wearing a top hat and carrying a cane walks the rows of gravestones and he has been spotted several times over the years.
• Crying Creek Baby: Another one of Everett’s tales concerns an incident in Zaleski State Forest, on a metal bridge spanning the width of Raccoon Creek near Moonville Tunnel. There, he alleges, if you stop your car in the middle of the bridge during midnight of a waxing moon, you can hear the cry of a baby, perhaps once drowned in the rushing water below.
For more ghost stories, pick up any of the books mentioned in this week’s Creepy Courier. Some of them — and many more — are available at Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library in McArthur, as well as other area libraries and bookstores.
Or, you could gather your courage and go visit these sites for yourselves. Your choice, scaredy cats… your choice.
