McARTHUR — The Ohio Department of Development has launched two new programs to help revitalize local communities through the demolition of blighted and vacant buildings. The Vinton County Commissioners’ Development Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying potential sites for demolition and brownfield remediation.
The Brownfield Remediation Program can help the county assess the need for cleanup or fund the cleanup of brownfield sites. These would be institutional, industrial or commercial properties. Gas stations are one example of commercial properties.
The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will pay for the county to demolish commercial or residential units and revitalize surrounding properties.
The Development Department is reaching out to the villages to compile lists of potential sites. However, if residents know of any sites that may not be in the villages, please contact Terri Fetherolf at 740-596-3529 or by email at dev.tfetherolf@vintonco.com
