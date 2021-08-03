The 2021 Vinton County Jr. Fair has concluded following a week packed with animal shows, rides and fairground entertainment.
This year’s fair set a livestock sale record of $188,500, which is over $11,000 higher than any livestock sale total in the past ten years, according to Vinton County 4-H educator Travis West.
American Legion donated a total of $2,000 toward the livestock sale, split among the 144 children who participated in the sale.
Austin Owings, president of the Vinton County fair board said he was pleased with how well the fair’s return went this past week.
“And, probably in another couple months, we’ll start planning for 2022,” Owings added.
Last year, in lieu of a fair to show off their animals to prospective buyers, 4-H kids submitted videos of their animals in order to participate in the 2020 livestock sale.
“Overall, I think kids were glad to be back in the ring for 2021,” West said, praising both the senior and junior fair boards for running smooth shows.
Beyond the animal shows, livestock sales and fair rides, the week’s highlights included the selection of a 2021 fair queen and court, a demolition derby hosted by Knox Pulling, the Broken Horn Rodeo, motocross hosted by Fast Traxx, and an evening of fireworks to bookend Friday’s livestock sale.
“The fair board would like to thank our 2021 sponsors and our buyers for making 2021 happen,” Owings said.
