The Vinton County Local Board of Education will hold their regular meeting on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School cafetorium. The Vinton County Local Board of Education will live stream the meeting and the public may view the meeting via Zoom. Meeting information will be made available on our district web site on the day of the meeting at www.vinton.k12.oh.us.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments