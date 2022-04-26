Vinton County Local Schools will be hosting preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year.
The dates and locations are as followed:
- Monday May 9, at Central Elementary
- Tuesday, May 10, at South Elementary
- Wednesday, May 11, at West Elementary
If your child is currently in preschool and returning next school year to preschool or kindergarten, he or she must have a current physical, but they do not need to make an appointment.
Please visit our district website at www.vinton.k12.oh.us and click on the appropriate link beginning May 2.
If you are unable to make an appointment online, you may call 740-596-5218 on the following dates:
Last names starting with “A” through “L”: call 596-5218 on May 2 or May
- 3 for an appointment.
- Last names starting with ”M” through Z: call 596-5218 on May 4 or May 5 for an appointment.
Parents or guardian plan to bring the following required information with you on the day of your appointment:
- Birth Certificate
- Immu
- nization Record
- Legal paperwork if applicable (court issued custodial document)
- Proof of residency
- Proof of income
- Proof of Physical for your child
Your child must be four years old by Aug. 1 to attend preschool and five years old to attend kindergarten by the same date. Registration is open to 3-year-olds, but 4-year-olds are the priority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.