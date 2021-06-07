McARTHUR - A car wash fundraiser will be held by the Vinton County Marching Band Boosters to help fund their upcoming trip to Disney World. The fundraiser will be held at Hoy Transportation on East Main in McArthur and will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome and those interested can sign up on this form.  

