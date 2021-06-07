McARTHUR - A car wash fundraiser will be held by the Vinton County Marching Band Boosters to help fund their upcoming trip to Disney World. The fundraiser will be held at Hoy Transportation on East Main in McArthur and will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome and those interested can sign up on this form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.