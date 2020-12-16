The Vinton County Probate Court issued the following Marriage Licenses between September 1 to November 30:
Sept. 14 — Ethan Jay Scarberry, 26, of Vinton, to Stacie Anne Holley, 24, of Vinton
Sept. 15 — Christopher M. Miller, 55, of Creola, to Stephanie K. Combs, 40, of Creola
Sept. 16 — Dale A. Graves, 51, of Ray, to Jaime L. Gilliam, 39, of Ray
Sept. 23 — Marvin M. Miller, 19, of McArthur, to Laura J. Schlabach, 19, of McArthur
Sept. 23 — Charles E. Wampler, 71, of Ray, to Angelien K. Graves, 51, of Ray
Sept. 28— Christopher Matthew Jones, 26, of McArthur, to Makenzie Taylor Reeves, 23, of McArthur
Oct. 2 — Nigel Devin Courts, 26, of Wellston, to Josie Elizabeth Ward, 26, of McArthur
Oct. 2 — Zachery Jay Mace, 19, of McArthur, to Breanna Nichole McFadden, 21, of McArthur
Oct. 5 — Derek David Gribble, 38, of McArthur, to Mary C. Bledsoe, 36, of McArthur
Oct. 5 — Bradley Lee Leeson, 28, of Londonderry, to Mariah Dawn Shumaker, 25, of Londonderry
Oct. 14 — Jacob Williams Kirby, 26, of McArthur, to Bailey Mae Petty, 23, of McArthur
Oct. 19 — Michael Lee Markin, 34, of McArthur, to Velma M. Johnson, 47, of McArthur
Oct. 22 — Neil Adam Dutcher, 33, of Creola, to Tahayla Hanne Woodard, 22, of Bloomingville
Oct. 23 — Jonathan Wayne Piatt, 43, of McArthur, to Tiffany Lynn Harvey, 42, of McArthur
Oct. 27 — Michael James Sechrest, 34, of McArthur, to Amy Marie Peters, 36, of Albany
Nov. 4 — Joseph Glen Syrus, 40, of Ray, to Carissa Lea Joseph, 37, of Ray
Nov. 6 — Hunter Lee Hollingshead, 20, of Creola, to Kaitlyn Dawn Sexton, 18, of Creola
