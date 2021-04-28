The Vinton County Probate Court issued the following Marriage Licenses between Dec. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021:

Dec. 21 — Curtis Roy Rinehart, 65, of McArthur, to Karen Sue Pickell, 64, of McArthur

Dec. 23 — Benjamin S. Albright, 40, of Hamden, to Emily B Thacker, 30, of Hamden.

Jan. 5 — Timothy Scott Gambill II, 23, of New Marshfield, to Alexandra Gene Maynard, 24, of New Marshfield.

Jan. 8 — Paul E. L. Rimola, 66, of Hamden, to Elyse Conley, 47, of Hamden.

Jan. 13 — Jeffrey Allen Harper III, 21, of McArthur, to Madison Naomi Hamilton, 21, of McArthur.

Feb. 1 — Ronald J. Collins, 44, of Vinton, to Ashley Nicole Moore, 32, of Vinton.

Feb. 3 — Donald J. Watters II, 43, of McArthur, to Jennifer Lynn Zinn, 40, of McArthur.

Feb. 17 — Tyler Jacobs Saunders, 29, of McArthur, to Ashlee Nichole Murphy, 35, of McArthur.

March 1 — Kenneth Dell Lenard III, 25, of McArthur, to Delores Elizabeth Atchison, 24, of McArthur.

March 30 — Austin Kyle Deel, 23, of McArthur, to Mary Katherine Taylor Timms, 23, of McArthur. 

