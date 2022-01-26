Below is a list of 6th, 7th and 8th Grade students who made either the honor roll or principal’s list at Vinton County Middle School during the second nine week grading period of the school year.
8th Grade Principal’s List
Gage Graves
Josiah Smith
Natalie Zinn
Haylee Lemay
Christian Martin
Hollie Swaim
Bailey Kight
Cole hammond
Nevaeh Newton
Lexi Hamilton
Zoey Sowers
Mallory Bledsoe
Layla Tucker
Trason Bay
Lucas Holobaugh
Lydia Mayers
Owen Booth
Carter Lindner
Jayce Wiseman
Arianna Ball
Brynlee Hutt
Samuel Quackenbush
Dayton Ferrell
8th Grade Honor Roll
Zachary Mulholland
Makayla Harris
Caylinn Seckman
Wyatt Channell
Marlee Kille
Paige Ramey
Peyton Wickline
Drake Brown
Kameron Pratt
Abbigail Mitchell
Kolbie Fri
Deagan Rose
Hadassah Mash
Zachary Ramsey
Hayden Bloomfield
Kaylee Belcher
Rylie Bobb
Landree Mace
Gavin Jones
Kendra Yantis
Aubree Reyna
Madolyn Davidson
Tucker Forrest
Darcie Robinson
7th Grade Principal’s List
Kaylee Thompson
Gage Perry
Nicole Durham
Jacob Thacker
Leah Duhl
Liam McNally
Blake Carpenter
Ava Walker
Marlea Huff
Makiah Steele
Zoey Boysel
Ashley Peoples
Jenny Lemay
Madelinn Channell
Jaylynn Bartoe
Justin Wilt
Shaylee Blanton
Paige Kirby
Gabriella Woltz
Noah Paskins
Brynn Macke
Grace Workman
Brayden Gussler
Brock Rutter
Riley Butler
7th Grade Honor Roll
Katie Jones
Katelyn Haislop
Emily Hunt
John Zimmerman
Hunter Mulhern
Gracie Acord
Isaiah Gregory
Haiden Composto
Hayden Chesser
Lucas White
Sylan Manring
Brooklynn Umphries
Maili Shumaker
Brandis Dague
Olivia Seitz
Mimphis Lackey
Jaycie Sayers
Jase Moore
Alissa Perry
Ava Houghland
Darian Blanton
Keeli-Ann Reed
Kylah Campfield
George Freeman
Zayna Dever
Archer Saunders
Shann Holcomb
Chase Rose
Sydney Howell
Triton Ridley
Brody Bowman
Joshua Henderson
Trinity Williams
6th Grade Principal’s List
Michael Dupre
Makilah Lawson
Micah Gaiser
Morgan Cain
Kayleigh Henry
Marley Woodrum
Olive Booth
Landon Prater
6th Grade Honor Roll
Bradley Riddle
Lincoln Rose
Gannon Jackson
Alizea Cain
Miranda Neff
Jacob Hall
Felix Carte
Liam Nesser
Klaire Graves
Anna Davis
Layne Keesee
Landon Reynolds
Scotty Brewer
Garrett Zickafoose
