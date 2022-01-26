Below is a list of 6th, 7th and 8th Grade students who made either the honor roll or principal’s list at Vinton County Middle School during the second nine week grading period of the school year.

8th Grade Principal’s List

Gage Graves

Josiah Smith

Natalie Zinn

Haylee Lemay

Christian Martin

Hollie Swaim

Bailey Kight

Cole hammond

Nevaeh Newton

Lexi Hamilton

Zoey Sowers

Mallory Bledsoe

Layla Tucker

Trason Bay

Lucas Holobaugh

Lydia Mayers

Owen Booth

Carter Lindner

Jayce Wiseman

Arianna Ball

Brynlee Hutt

Samuel Quackenbush

Dayton Ferrell

8th Grade Honor Roll

Zachary Mulholland

Makayla Harris

Caylinn Seckman

Wyatt Channell

Marlee Kille

Paige Ramey

Peyton Wickline

Drake Brown

Kameron Pratt

Abbigail Mitchell

Kolbie Fri

Deagan Rose

Hadassah Mash

Zachary Ramsey

Hayden Bloomfield

Kaylee Belcher

Rylie Bobb

Landree Mace

Gavin Jones

Kendra Yantis

Aubree Reyna

Madolyn Davidson

Tucker Forrest

Darcie Robinson

7th Grade Principal’s List

Kaylee Thompson

Gage Perry

Nicole Durham

Jacob Thacker

Leah Duhl

Liam McNally

Blake Carpenter

Ava Walker

Marlea Huff

Makiah Steele

Zoey Boysel

Ashley Peoples

Jenny Lemay

Madelinn Channell

Jaylynn Bartoe

Justin Wilt

Shaylee Blanton

Paige Kirby

Gabriella Woltz

Noah Paskins

Brynn Macke

Grace Workman

Brayden Gussler

Brock Rutter

Riley Butler

7th Grade Honor Roll

Katie Jones

Katelyn Haislop

Emily Hunt

John Zimmerman

Hunter Mulhern

Gracie Acord

Isaiah Gregory

Haiden Composto

Hayden Chesser

Lucas White

Sylan Manring

Brooklynn Umphries

Maili Shumaker

Brandis Dague

Olivia Seitz

Mimphis Lackey

Jaycie Sayers

Jase Moore

Alissa Perry

Ava Houghland

Darian Blanton

Keeli-Ann Reed

Kylah Campfield

George Freeman

Zayna Dever

Archer Saunders

Shann Holcomb

Chase Rose

Sydney Howell

Triton Ridley

Brody Bowman

Joshua Henderson

Trinity Williams

6th Grade Principal’s List

Michael Dupre

Makilah Lawson

Micah Gaiser

Morgan Cain

Kayleigh Henry

Marley Woodrum

Olive Booth

Landon Prater

6th Grade Honor Roll

Bradley Riddle

Lincoln Rose

Gannon Jackson

Alizea Cain

Miranda Neff

Jacob Hall

Felix Carte

Liam Nesser

Klaire Graves

Anna Davis

Layne Keesee

Landon Reynolds

Scotty Brewer

Garrett Zickafoose

