The Vinton County Middle School students named on the honor roll and principal’s list for the first nine weeks include:
8th Grade Principal’s List
Hollie Swaim, Christian Martin, Haylee Lemay, Layla Tucker, Jayce Wiseman, Trason Bay, Gage Graves, Bailey Kight, Brynlee Hutt, Dayton Ferrell, Lexi Hamilton, Natalie Zinn, Carter Lindner, Nevaeh Newton, Owen Booth, Zoey Sowers, Josiah Smith, Cole Hammond, Mallory Bledsoe, Caylinn Seckman, Zachary Mulholland, Arrisa Carver, Rylie Bobb, Wyatt Channell
8th Grade Honor Roll
Lydia Mayers, Kolbie Fri, Madolyn Davidson, Peyton Wickline, Drake Brown, Arianna Ball, Destiny French, Samuel Quackenbush, Donovan Holcomb, Zachary Ramsey, Hadassah Mash, Darcie Robinson, Austin Balch, Hayden Bloomfield, Logan Mapes, Paige Ramey, Mandree Mace, Kameron Pratt, Summer Case, Gage Ellis, Aubree Reyna, Kendra Yantis, Kaylyn Fri, Toby Kirby, Tyrese Baskin
7th Grade Principal’s List
Ava Walker, Zoey Boysel, Blake Carpenter, Leah Duhl, Gage Perry, Jacob Thacker, Alex Johnston, Nicole Durham, Makiah Steele, Ashley Peoples, Jenny Lemay, Noah Paskins, Kaylee Thompson, Madelinn Channell, Justin Wilt, Brock Rutter, Haiden Composto, Marlea Huff, Jaylynn Bartoe, Mallick Robinson, Zayna Dever, Isaiah Gregory, Hayden Chesser, Brynn Macke, Gabriella Woltz
7th Grade Honor Roll
Paige Kirby, John Zimmerman, Liam McNally, Brandis Dague, Archer Saunders, Jase Moore Gracie Acord, Grace Workman, Emily Hunt, Katie Jones, Hunter Mulhern, Olivia Seitz, Rachel Woodgeard, Alivia Murphy, Joshua Montgomery, Katelyn Haislop, Mimphis Lackey, Lucas White, Kylah Campfield, Jayden Boyd, Sydney Howell, Chase Rose, Brayden Gussler
6th Grade Principal’s List
Luke Keeling, Michael Dupre, Micah Gaiser, Marley Woodrum, Makilah Lawson, Landon Prater, Morgan Cain, Olive Booth, Scotty Brewer, Breanna Zalipski, Gannon Jackson, Liam Nesser, Miranda Neff
6th Grade Honor Roll
Lincoln Rose, Bradley Riddle, Anna Davis, Madilynn Harris, Alizea Cain, Kayleigh Henry, Kynnli Milliken, Reegan Johnson, Shelby Patterson, Alexis Caudill, Landon Reynolds, Danyelle Jayjohn, Piper Jackson, Felix Carte, Jacob Hall, Andrew Hoyt, Nathan Mitchell, Klaire Graves,
Paisly Kirby, Michael Jones, Garrett Zickafoose, Lydia Bartoe, Payton Richards, Reagan Shonborn, Layne Keese, Alexia Ferguson, Brendan Barnett, Alexis Martin
