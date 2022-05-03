The following are the 2022 Primary Election results for Vinton County as of p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
Democrat Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- John Cranley and Teresa Fedor:
- Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens:
Democrat Attorney General
- Jeffrey A. Crossman:
Democrat Auditor of State
- Taylor Sappington
Democrat Secretary of State
- Chelsea Clark
Democrat Treasurer of State
- Scott Schertzer
Democrat Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
- Jennifer Brunner
Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court
- Terri Jamison
Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court
- Marilyn Zayas
Democrat U.S. Senator
- Morgan Harper
- Traci TJ Johnson
- Tim Ryan
Democratic Representative to Congress (2nd District)
- Alan Darnowsky
- Samantha Meadows
Democrat County Commissioner
- Lynn Herrold
Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W.
- Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
- Ron Hood and Candice Keller
- Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp
Republican Attorney General
- Dave Yost
Republican Auditor of State
- Keith Faber
Republican Secretary of State
- John Adams
- Frank LaRose
Republican Treasurer of State
- Robert Sprague
Republican Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
- Sharon L. Kennedy
Republican Justice of the Supreme Court
- Pat Fischer
Republican Justice of the Supreme Court
- Pat DeWine
Republican U.S. Senator
- Matt Dolan
- Mike Gibbons
- Josh Mandel
- Neil Patel
- Mark Pukita
- Jane Timken
- JD Vance
Republican Representative to Congress (2nd District)
- James J. Condit Jr.
- Brad Wenstrup
- David J. Windisch
Republican Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
- Kristy Wilkin
Republican Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)
- James P. Salyer
Republican County Commissioner
- Timothy Eberts
Republican County Auditor
- Cindy Waugh
Republican Member of County Central Committee 3 HAMDEN SOUTH
- Charles T. Wiseman
Republican Member of County Central Committee 4 CLINTON TOWNSHIP
- Bryan Radabaugh
Republican Member of County Central Committee 6 EAGLE TOWNSHIP
- Richard A. Albright
Republican Member of County Central Committee 7 MCARTHUR EAST
- Danna M. Maynard
Republican Member of County Central Committee 8 MCARTHUR NORTHWEST
- Franklin Griffy
Republican Member of County Central Committee 9 MCARTHUR SOUTHWEST
- Tammy A. Smith
Republican Member of County Central Committee 1 ELK TOWNSHIP
- Wanda Lee Hale
Republican Member of County Central Committee 11 HARRISON TOWNSHIP
- Linda K. Hopkins
Republican Member of County Central Committee 12 JACKSON TOWNSHIP
- Cecil W. Reid
Republican Member of County Central Committee 13 KNOX TOWNSHIP
- Jerrod Waldron
Republican Member of County Central Committee 15 MADISON TOWNSHIP
- Benita Peters
Republican Member of County Central Committee 17 RICHLAND SOUTHEAST
- John Moore
Republican Member of County Central Committee 18 SWAN TOWNSHIP
- Deborah Stevens
