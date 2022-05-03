The following are the 2022 Primary Election results for Vinton County as of p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Democrat Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • John Cranley and Teresa Fedor:
  • Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens: 

Democrat Attorney General

  • Jeffrey A. Crossman:

Democrat Auditor of State

  • Taylor Sappington

Democrat Secretary of State

  • Chelsea Clark

Democrat Treasurer of State

  • Scott Schertzer

Democrat Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Jennifer Brunner

Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Terri Jamison

Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Marilyn Zayas

Democrat U.S. Senator

  • Morgan Harper
  • Traci TJ Johnson
  • Tim Ryan

Democratic Representative to Congress (2nd District)

  • Alan Darnowsky
  • Samantha Meadows

Democrat County Commissioner

  • Lynn Herrold

Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W.
  • Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
  • Ron Hood and Candice Keller
  • Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp

Republican Attorney General

  • Dave Yost

Republican Auditor of State

  • Keith Faber

Republican Secretary of State

  • John Adams
  • Frank LaRose

Republican Treasurer of State

  • Robert Sprague

Republican Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Sharon L. Kennedy

Republican Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Pat Fischer

Republican Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Pat DeWine

Republican U.S. Senator

  • Matt Dolan
  • Mike Gibbons
  • Josh Mandel
  • Neil Patel
  • Mark Pukita
  • Jane Timken
  • JD Vance

Republican Representative to Congress (2nd District)

  • James J. Condit Jr.
  • Brad Wenstrup
  • David J. Windisch

Republican Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

  • Kristy Wilkin

Republican Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)

  • James P. Salyer

Republican County Commissioner

  • Timothy Eberts

Republican County Auditor

  • Cindy Waugh

Republican Member of County Central Committee 3 HAMDEN SOUTH

  • Charles T. Wiseman

Republican Member of County Central Committee 4 CLINTON TOWNSHIP

  • Bryan Radabaugh

Republican Member of County Central Committee 6 EAGLE TOWNSHIP

  • Richard A. Albright

Republican Member of County Central Committee 7 MCARTHUR EAST

  • Danna M. Maynard

Republican Member of County Central Committee 8 MCARTHUR NORTHWEST

  • Franklin Griffy

Republican Member of County Central Committee 9 MCARTHUR SOUTHWEST

  • Tammy A. Smith

Republican Member of County Central Committee 1 ELK TOWNSHIP

  • Wanda Lee Hale

Republican Member of County Central Committee 11 HARRISON TOWNSHIP

  • Linda K. Hopkins

Republican Member of County Central Committee 12 JACKSON TOWNSHIP

  • Cecil W. Reid

Republican Member of County Central Committee 13 KNOX TOWNSHIP

  • Jerrod Waldron

Republican Member of County Central Committee 15 MADISON TOWNSHIP

  • Benita Peters

Republican Member of County Central Committee 17 RICHLAND SOUTHEAST

  • John Moore

Republican Member of County Central Committee 18 SWAN TOWNSHIP

  • Deborah Stevens

