The Vinton County Republican Party will soon open its headquarters.
On Sept. 22, the headquarters will be cleaned up and set up. On Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., the headquarters will hold its grand opening.
The headquarters will have Trump flags, caps and masks for sale. will also have all of our local candidates signs available for pickup.
The headquarters is located on Route 50 on the opposite side of the courthouse in the brick building. Hours are Monday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 to noon; the headquarters is closed on Sundays.
