ATTENTION: VINTON COUNTY RETIRED PUBLIC EMPLOYEES (PERI)
PERI Vinton County is the local group that represents your voice with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).
PERI’s focus is the rules and regulations regarding pensions, health care and many other available benefits.
New members are welcome and are being recruited now to attend our May 17 meeting.
The next meeting is Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the McArthur Methodist Church Community Room. The address is 404 West South Street, McArthur, it can be located across the street from the Post Office in McArthur
Current COVID guidelines at that time will be followed.
Greg Ervin, a member of our Ohio PERI Board of Trustees , will be the keynote speaker and answer questions.
Seating is limited so please make a reservation by calling 740-978-0162 or 740-596-1516
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.