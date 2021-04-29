ATTENTION: VINTON COUNTY RETIRED PUBLIC EMPLOYEES (PERI)

PERI Vinton County is the local group that represents your voice with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).

PERI’s focus is the rules and regulations regarding pensions, health care and many other available benefits.

New members are welcome and are being recruited now to attend our May 17 meeting.

The next meeting is Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the McArthur Methodist Church Community Room. The address is 404 West South Street, McArthur, it can be located across the street from the Post Office in McArthur

Current COVID guidelines at that time will be followed.

Greg Ervin, a member of our Ohio PERI Board of Trustees , will be the keynote speaker and answer questions. 

Seating is limited so please make a reservation by calling 740-978-0162 or 740-596-1516

