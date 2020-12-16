Last week, Vinton County Local Schools went all virtual for the remainder of the semester due to the number of students and faculty quarantined. Virtual classes will continue until January 11th of next year.
Christmas break is scheduled from Dec. 21st to Jan. 1st and the second semester will start Jan. 4th. The first week of the second semester will be virtual.
The last bulk food delivery will take place Friday, Dec. 18th along the afternoon bus route. For students who don’t ride buses, pickup is available at the school building that day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Regular school meals can also be picked up but for Friday’s pickup, a call must be made to the building to place the order. If a household has multiple children at different buildings, all meals can be picked up at one location for convenience. Meals are available to those in VC Academy as well.
School administrators urge students and their families to stay safe over the holiday and know that the schools are doing everything they can to make the season “a little brighter for our school families.”
