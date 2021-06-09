Menus for the week of June 14:

Monday — turkey pot roast, potatoes, carrots ,bread, fruit and cupcake

Tuesday — chicken tenders, fries, breaded tomatoes, bread, orange fluff

Wednesday — pork, cabbage, corn, bread, cherry crisp,

Thursday — spaghetti and meat sauce, broccoli, garlic biscuit, tropical fruit

Friday — turkey, cauliflower, lima beans, bread, peaches

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

