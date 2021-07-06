Still “grab & go” only. Each day 11-11:30 and you may call if you cannot get here at that time. You can also pick up meals for the week.
A fish fry will be held July 20 drive through 3-6 p.m. You may call order in any time for pick up. Perch dinner includes: perch. potato salad, baked beans, roll, Pepsi product and dessert. Dessert is apple pie or punch bowl cake. Dinner $8.00; pieces of fish- $1. Each or 6/$5.00. Sandwich $4.00, under 12, $4.00. To order ahead, please call 740-596-4706.
Menus for the week of July 12:
Monday - cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli salad, peaches and cookie.
Tuesday - chicken and rice casserole, cauliflower, bread, strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday - pizza, veggie, fruit and vanilla wafers
Thursday - pork, baby bakers, carrots, cornbread, tropical fruit
Friday - turkey roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, Mandarin oranges, cake
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
