The center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. Lunches will be delivered earlier in the week for these days.
Grab and Go 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You may get food for Thursday and Friday.
Remember to call for transportation as soon as you have times. We can schedule for the next year.
Menus for the week of Monday, Nov. 22:
Monday — Turkey sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, beets, cake
Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, hot potato salad, green beans, roll, grapes
Wednesday — Brunch
Thursday — Closed
Friday — Closed
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to you! Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicapped-accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.