The center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. Lunches will be delivered earlier in the week for these days.

Grab and Go 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You may get food for Thursday and Friday.

Remember to call for transportation as soon as you have times. We can schedule for the next year.

Menus for the week of Monday, Nov. 22:

Monday — Turkey sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, beets, cake

Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, hot potato salad, green beans, roll, grapes

Wednesday — Brunch

Thursday — Closed

Friday — Closed

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to you! Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicapped-accessible.

