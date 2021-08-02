Grab & go available daily or weekly 11-11:30 or call for a different time

Remember, we provide transportation for medical, shopping and Medicaid for medical appointments. Call 740-596-4706 to schedule appointment as soon as you know the time.

It is still not safe to open. Hopefully, it will come soon.

Menus for the week of Aug. 9:

Monday — Pork sandwich, slaw, lima beans, peaches

Tuesday — Grilled chicken, mixed veggies, AuGratin potatoes, roll, cherry crisp

Wednesday — Smoked sausage, onions and peppers, potato wedges, roll, ambrosia

Thursday — Turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, grapes

Friday — Chicken and peas over rice, broccoli, fruit, vanilla wafers, vanilla pudding

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

