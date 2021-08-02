Grab & go available daily or weekly 11-11:30 or call for a different time
Remember, we provide transportation for medical, shopping and Medicaid for medical appointments. Call 740-596-4706 to schedule appointment as soon as you know the time.
It is still not safe to open. Hopefully, it will come soon.
Menus for the week of Aug. 9:
Monday — Pork sandwich, slaw, lima beans, peaches
Tuesday — Grilled chicken, mixed veggies, AuGratin potatoes, roll, cherry crisp
Wednesday — Smoked sausage, onions and peppers, potato wedges, roll, ambrosia
Thursday — Turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, grapes
Friday — Chicken and peas over rice, broccoli, fruit, vanilla wafers, vanilla pudding
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.