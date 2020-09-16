The center is still closed until further notice. The office is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you may come in that far. Remember, “grab and go” lunches each day are 11-11:30 a.m. Call if you cannot make it at that time. You may pick up for more than one day. This is regular menu and we still accept donations as usual. Transportation is as usual, call as soon as you have an appointment as the calendar fills quickly, we still do shopping trips and other appointments. Call 740-596-4706.
Remember to call or stop in if you need an absentee ballot application.
Menus for the week of Sept. 21:
Monday — Pork, cauliflower, macaroni and cheese, biscuit, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday — Beef, red skin potatoes, brussel sprouts, bread, mixed fruit.
Wednesday — Tacos, refried beans, salsa, Tortilla chips and an apple
Thursday — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, watermelon
Friday — Marinated chicken, succotash, cucumber & onions, fried rice, roll, berries
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.