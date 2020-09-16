The center is still closed until further notice. The office is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you may come in that far. Remember, “grab and go” lunches each day are 11-11:30 a.m. Call if you cannot make it at that time. You may pick up for more than one day. This is regular menu and we still accept donations as usual. Transportation is as usual, call as soon as you have an appointment as the calendar fills quickly, we still do shopping trips and other appointments. Call 740-596-4706.

Remember to call or stop in if you need an absentee ballot application.

Menus for the week of Sept. 21:

Monday — Pork, cauliflower, macaroni and cheese, biscuit, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday — Beef, red skin potatoes, brussel sprouts, bread, mixed fruit.

Wednesday — Tacos, refried beans, salsa, Tortilla chips and an apple

Thursday — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, watermelon

Friday — Marinated chicken, succotash, cucumber & onions, fried rice, roll, berries

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

