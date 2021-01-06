Welcome 2021!! Has to be better than 2020. Nothing has changed for us to open yet.

Transportation and home meals still going strong. Remember “grab & go” Weather permitting from now on.

Menus for the week of Jan. 11:

Monday — cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, tropical fruit

Tuesday — turkey, dressing, AuGratin potatoes, brussel sprouts, pears

Wednesday — ham and bean soup, cottage cheese, cornbread, crackers, peaches and cookie

Thursday — Johnny Marzetti, veggie, garlic stick, pineapple, cherry crisp

Friday — vegetable soup, crackers, beets, turkey and cheese slices, applesauce

Menus are subject to change! Some items are not available. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible!

