We are still closed for activities and lunches. Remember the Grab & Go each day. You may get extra meals instead of coming each day.
Absentee ballot applications available and we can send them to you with lunch. We do have a renewal levy on this time that will not raise taxes. Also, 317 (mental health) has a renewal and that is our funding for outreach. These levies are both renewals!
There will be a Fish Fry on Oct. 19. This will be a drive through, and the prices are the same.
Call as soon as you have a time for your appointments as we have a lot of transportation.
Menus for the week of Oct. 4:
Monday — Ham, butter beans, mixed greens, bread, graham crackers applesauce
Tuesday — Beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, broccoli, biscuit, peaches
Wednesday — Grilled chicken breast, veggies, rice pilaf, roll, brownie and grapes
Thursday — Lasagna, cauliflower blend, garlic bread, jello with fruit
Friday — Bean soup, cheese cubes, cornbread, orange
Menus are subject to change. There are a lot of foods that we cannot get. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
