“Grab & Go” is still available daily with the ability to get up to 5 meals at a time.

Remember to call ahead for transportation.

We still have info for medical needs if you need anything from wheelchairs to Depends. You do not have to be 60.

Menus for the week of April 5:

Monday — pot roast, roll, fruit and cupcake

Tuesday — chicken tenders, fries, roll, fruit

Wednesday — pork, cooked cabbage, corn, roll, cherry crisp

Thursday — spaghetti, meatballs, broccoli, garlic biscuit, fruit

Friday — turkey, cauliflower, lima beans, roll, peaches

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

