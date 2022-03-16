“Grab & go” is available daily.
Transportation for persons 60 and older in the county, handicap (limited as we cannot lift,) Medicaid. Call for appointment as soon as you get it, 749-596-4706.
April 12 FISH FRY! This will be drive through from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On April 14, a legal aide will be here and will be available by appointment. To schedule, call 740-596-4706. This is for persons 60 and older in Vinton and Jackson counties.
Menus for the week of March 21:
Monday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, bread, peaches
Tuesday — BBQ chicken, red skin potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, banana
Wednesday — Shredded pork, potatoes, slaw, applesauce
Thursday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, Mashed potatoes, tropical fruit
Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, muffin, ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. Many foods are not available. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.