“Grab & go” is available daily.

Transportation for persons 60 and older in the county, handicap (limited as we cannot lift,) Medicaid. Call for appointment as soon as you get it, 749-596-4706.

April 12 FISH FRY! This will be drive through from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On April 14, a legal aide will be here and will be available by appointment. To schedule, call 740-596-4706. This is for persons 60 and older in Vinton and Jackson counties.

Menus for the week of March 21:

Monday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, bread, peaches

Tuesday — BBQ chicken, red skin potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, banana

Wednesday — Shredded pork, potatoes, slaw, applesauce

Thursday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, Mashed potatoes, tropical fruit

Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, muffin, ambrosia

Menus are subject to change. Many foods are not available. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

