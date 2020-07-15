Important: due to weather for Thursday and Friday (7/16 7/17) we will be delivering home meals early. The only ones that will effect you will be Thursday and Friday deliveries. You will get all of your meals by Wednesday.
The “grab and go” will be extra two meals for Thursday and Friday.
The office will be open and transportation will be as scheduled.
The center still has to remain closed.
Fish Fry — Aug. 11. This will be 3-6 p.m. with carryouts only. You may call ahead that week or just come and get it 3-6 p.m. You may remain in your cars. This will be perch. Dinner, a sandwich and pieces of fish will be available. No dine-in options will be available.
Remember to call as soon as you get an appointment to schedule transportation as we are really busy. Keep cool.
Menus for week of July 20:
Remember this can vary due to food availability.
Monday — Chicken salad, broccoli soup, tomato salad, apple juice, crackers and fruit.
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, corn, roll, Angelfood cake and berries.
Wednesday — Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, muffin and applesauce.
Thursday — BBQ sandwich, hash brown casserole, slaw and peaches.
Friday — Chicken cacciatore with spaghetti, greens, bread and a banana.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
