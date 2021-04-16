Many thanks to all who helped in any way with the fish fry.

“Grab & Go” is sill available every day 11-11:30 but please call 740-596-4706 if you need to pick up at another time.

Menus for the week of April 26:

Monday - beef stroganoff, parslied potatoes, greens, roll, angel food cake with topping

Tuesday - ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, tropical fruit

Wednesday - chicken legs, AuGratin potatoes, peas, bread, graham crackers, applesauce

Thursday - pizza, green beans, Cake

Friday - baked steak, potatoes, cucumbers and onions, veggie, roll and pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis.

The center and vans are handicap accessible.

