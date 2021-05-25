Still no word as to when the center can reopen. There is too much risk and safety involved at the present time.
Grab & go will continue through Sept. Even if we can open, it will continue to be available.
The center will also be closed for Memorial Day on May 31.
Transportation is really busy, so please call as soon as you have your appointment.
Menus for the week of May 31:
Monday — holiday
Tuesday — ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, fruit
Wednesday — oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, bread, applesauce
Thursday — pizza, green beans, brownie
Friday — baked steak, loaded mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.