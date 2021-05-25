Still no word as to when the center can reopen. There is too much risk and safety involved at the present time.

Grab & go will continue through Sept. Even if we can open, it will continue to be available.

The center will also be closed for Memorial Day on May 31.

Transportation is really busy, so please call as soon as you have your appointment.

Menus for the week of May 31:

Monday — holiday

Tuesday — ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, fruit

Wednesday — oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, bread, applesauce

Thursday — pizza, green beans, brownie

Friday — baked steak, loaded mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

