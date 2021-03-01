Weather permitting for all transportation. Call as soon as you get an appointment so we can get you scheduled. We can book a year ahead.

We can still refer you to someone who has all kinds of medical supplies available at a very low price. You do not have to be 60.

Menus for the week of March 8:

Monday - pork, butter beans, veggie, cornbread, pineapple.

Tuesday - chicken salad sandwich, potato soup, crackers ,Mandarin oranges and brownie

Wednesday - sausage and gravy, biscuits, hash brown casserole, tomato juice, applesauce

Thursday - chicken tenders, hominy, green beans, blueberry muffin, fruit

Friday - chuck wagon steak sandwich, corn, broccoli, pears

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible

