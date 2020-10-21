The senior center is till closed, transportation and home meals going well and “grab and go” each day.
Menus for the week of Oct. 26:
Monday — Beef and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, pears
Tuesday — Pizza, corn, apple
Wednesday — Chicken and noodles, lima beans, veggie, roll, Anglefood cake, fruit
Thursday — Turkey, whipped potatoes, green beans casserole, roll, banana bread,
Friday — Chicken taco salad, refried beans, salsa, tortilla chips, fruit
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
