The senior center is till closed, transportation and home meals going well and “grab and go” each day.

Menus for the week of Oct. 26:

Monday — Beef and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, pears

Tuesday — Pizza, corn, apple

Wednesday — Chicken and noodles, lima beans, veggie, roll, Anglefood cake, fruit

Thursday — Turkey, whipped potatoes, green beans casserole, roll, banana bread,

Friday — Chicken taco salad, refried beans, salsa, tortilla chips, fruit

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments