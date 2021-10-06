Fish fry drive through on Oct. 19 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food will include perch, potato salad, baked beans, roll dessert and drinks. Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for under 12. Sandwiches cost $4. You may call ahead at any time for your order.
Grab & go each day.
There will be a renewal levy on the ballot, meaning no increase in taxes. This is listed as benefit of maintaining senior citizens services on the ballot. Renewal. No tax increase.
There is the other levy for mental health that funds some of our services. Again, no increase in taxes.
Remember to call as soon as you know about your appointments; our calendar is busy. We can schedule up to a year.
Menus for the week of Oct. 4:
Monday — Sausage and gravy, hash browns, juice, blueberry muffin, cinnamon apples
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, broccoli and cheese, corn, muffin, mixed fruit
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, apple
Thursday — Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll, peaches
Friday — Johnny Marzetti, lima beans, garlic biscuit, Mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. We cannot get the foods needed at times.
Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis.
