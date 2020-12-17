Transportation is still rolling. Please call as soon as you get your appointment as the schedule is very busy. This includes person in the county 60 and older and some Medicaid persons.
We do have handicap vans as needed for all persons. 1-740-596-4706. We are busy with home delivered meals and”grab & go” each day. We are here each day from 7-2 and 7-1 on Friday.
The center will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and 31 -Jan.1st for the holidays. No transportation or “grab & go”
Menus for the week of Dec. 21:
Monday — scalloped turkey, cranberry carrots, butter beans, roll, ambrosia
Tuesday — sausage and gravy, biscuit, potatoes, tomato juice, blueberry muffin, fruit
Wednesday — chicken pot pie, brussel sprouts, 3 beans salad, roll, apple crisp
Thursday — closed but pizza will go for home meals
Friday — closed
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
