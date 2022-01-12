Grab & go each day. The center will be closed Jan. 17 for the holiday. Everything is still the same as far as re-opening.

Legal Aide will be available this year. This is a free service for Vinton and Jackson counties if you are 60 and live in these counties.

Menus for the week of Jan. 17:

Monday — closed for holiday

Tuesday — Turkey and gravy, baby bakers, carrots, roll, pears

Wednesday — Sausage and gravy, hash browns, apple juice, biscuit, fruit

Thursday — Chili, crackers, turkey and cheese sandwich, Mandarin oranges

Friday — Pork, potatoes, veggie, roll, spiced apples and vanilla pudding

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

