Grab & go each day. The center will be closed Jan. 17 for the holiday. Everything is still the same as far as re-opening.
Legal Aide will be available this year. This is a free service for Vinton and Jackson counties if you are 60 and live in these counties.
Menus for the week of Jan. 17:
Monday — closed for holiday
Tuesday — Turkey and gravy, baby bakers, carrots, roll, pears
Wednesday — Sausage and gravy, hash browns, apple juice, biscuit, fruit
Thursday — Chili, crackers, turkey and cheese sandwich, Mandarin oranges
Friday — Pork, potatoes, veggie, roll, spiced apples and vanilla pudding
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.