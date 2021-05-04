Grab & Go still available each day.
Our thoughts go to the family of Ann Leonard with her passing. We will really miss her for all she did for all of us. She was a terrific lady!
Menus for the week of May 10:
Monday - meat pot roast, potatoes, bread, fruit and cupcake
Tuesday - chicken tenders, fries , breaded tomatoes, bread, raspberry fluff
Wednesday - pork, cabbage, corn, bread, cherry crisp
Thursday - spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, garlic bread, tropical fruit
Friday - turkey, cauliflower, lima beans, bread, peaches
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.