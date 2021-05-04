Grab & Go still available each day.

Our thoughts go to the family of Ann Leonard with her passing. We will really miss her for all she did for all of us. She was a terrific lady!

Menus for the week of May 10:

Monday - meat pot roast, potatoes, bread, fruit and cupcake

Tuesday - chicken tenders, fries , breaded tomatoes, bread, raspberry fluff

Wednesday - pork, cabbage, corn, bread, cherry crisp

Thursday - spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, garlic bread, tropical fruit

Friday - turkey, cauliflower, lima beans, bread, peaches

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

