The center still has to remain closed, transportation full service and home meals are full service. Remember “grab & go” meals each day 11-11:30 a.m. You may come another time if you need to if you make arrangements. You may also pick up meals for a week.
The office is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you may come in that far.
WARNING: Be careful of “free masks” in the mail, some are contaminated: seeds that are free unless you order them. SCAM calls are getting worse. Watch the phone numbers and DO NOT give any personal information to people. Humana has sent free masks that are very nice, green with Humana on them, thick enough for face warmers this winter.
Menus for the week of Aug. 24:
Monday — Cheeseburger, broccoli soup, crackers, salad and fruit.
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, corn casserole, roll, Angel food cake and berries.
Wednesday — Ham slice, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli, muffin and applesauce.
Thursday — BBQ sandwich, hash brown casserole, slaw and peaches.
Friday — Chicken cacciatore, spaghetti, squash, greens, bread and banana.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
