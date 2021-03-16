Grab & go is still available each day. Transportation as usual, call as soon as you get your appointment. Medical supplies available at very low cost, call for contact number, you do not have to be 60.
Menus for the week of March 22:
Monday - cheeseburger, tator tots, baked beans, tropical fruit
Tuesday - turkey and gravy, AuGratin potatoes, brussel sprouts, dressing, pears
Wednesday - turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, strawberry applesauce
Thursday - Johnny Marzetti, veggie, cucumber and onions, garlic bread, pineapple
Friday - ham and beans soup, beets, cornbread, crackers, peaches and cookie
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
