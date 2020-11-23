Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from all of us!

All will stay the same for us as far as transportation and home meals. We will still have “grab & go” as normal.

The center will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after.You may come as far as the office when you need to come in.

A big thank you to Project Feed VC and community donations for the great Thanksgiving goodie bag that was given to the seniors. Melissa Hammond at the high school organizes this each year and her husband delivered them here. Many have helped and thanks to all!!!

Menus for the week of Nov. 20:

Monday- beef and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, salad, bread, pears

Tuesday -pizza, corn, apple slices,

Wednesday- chicken and noodles ,slaw, mashed potatoes, peas, roll, cake and fruit

Thursday- turkey, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, sunnyside salad, banana bread.

Friday- taco wrap, refried beans, tropical fruit.

Menus are subject to change! Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments