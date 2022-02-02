Grab & Go each day. You may take up to five meals per week.

Legal Aide will be here Feb. 10. You have to live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60. Please call for an appointment 740-596-4706.

Menus for the week of Feb. 7:

Monday — Sausage, potato casserole, cabbage, bun, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday — Chicken and rice casserole, cheese cubes, peas, bread, fruit

Wednesday — Hamburger gravy, whipped potatoes, cooked carrots, roll, cake

Thursday — Cheeseburger, fries, green beans, banana

Friday — Chicken fettuccine, broccoli, cheesy garlic biscuit, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get what we order. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

