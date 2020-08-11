The office is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Grab and go” is daily, 11-11:30 a.m. Remember, if you cannot make it at that time, call and we will have it ready. You may also get items for the entire week.
Thanks to all who helped with the fish fry. It was different.
The center is searching for drivers. Those interested can come to the center and fill out an application.
Warning: If you get “free” masks in the mail and do not recognize the return address, don’t open them. Call the Sheriff’s Office and let deputies examine them first. In addition, do not open any “seeds” you receive in the mail from a sender you do not recognize. Just be careful and know the sender.
Menus for the week of Aug. 17:
Monday — Pork chop, cauliflower, salad, macaroni and cheese, a biscuit and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday — Roast beef, potatoes, brussel sprouts, bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday — Marinated chicken, succotash, cucumber and onions, rice, roll and strawberries.
Thursday — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, veggie, roll and watermelon.
Friday — Tacos, refried beans, salsa, tortilla chips and an apple.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap-accessible.
