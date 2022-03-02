Transportation available for persons in the county at least 60 years old. Please call as soon as you have an appointment at 740-596-4706. We transport to medical appointments and shopping. This is on a donation.

On April 14, a legal aide will be here. An appointment is needed, and you must live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60.

Menus for the week of March 7: Remember, this may change since food is not always available.

Monday — Turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes, beets, stuffing, roll, tropical fruit

Tuesday — Baked steak, baby bakers, baked beans, muffin, peaches

Wednesday — Lasagna, green beans, garlic biscuit, pears

Thursday — Chicken, au gratin potatoes, carrots, bread, banana

Friday — Ham and beans (not soup), veggie, cornbread, peaches

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

